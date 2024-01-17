PM recalls Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s courage & compassion on his Parkash Utsav

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid homage to Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji on his Parkash Utsav and recalled his courage as well as compassion.

The Prime Minister also shared a video of his thoughts on Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji.

He posted on X: “I pay homage to Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji on his Parkash Utsav and recall his courage as well as compassion. His life remains a source of strength for several people.”

This auspicious day is celebrated with immense joy and fervour by Sikh communities around the world. Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti, also known as Parkash Utsav, is a significant Sikh festival commemorating his birth anniversary.

Guru Gobind Singh Ji, born Gobind Das, was the tenth and last human Sikh Guru. His father Guru Tegh Bahadur was the ninth Sikh Guru. His four biological sons died during his lifetime – two in battle and were two executed by the Mughal governor Wazir Khan.

Guru Gobind Singh was also a prolific poet and writer, contributing significantly to Sikh literature. Before his passing in 1708, he declared the Guru Granth Sahib, the sacred Sikh scripture, as the eternal Guru.