PM reaffirms commitment to BTR development, empowerment of Bodo community

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reiterated his commitment to the development of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), emphasising the government’s sustained efforts to empower the Bodo community.

“I fondly recall my visit to Kokrajhar, where I witnessed the vibrant Bodo culture. The NDA governments, both at the Centre and in Assam, have been working tirelessly to empower the Bodo community and fulfil Bodo aspirations. These efforts will continue with even greater vigour,” Modi tweeted.

His remarks come ahead of a historic legislative event in Assam. On February 17, the state will achieve a significant milestone as Kokrajhar, once a focal point of the Bodoland movement, hosts a special one-day Budget Session.

This marks the first time in Assam’s history that an Assembly session will be held outside Dispur.

Highlighting the importance of this event, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated, “A key agenda will be strengthening the administration of Sixth Schedule areas, with the Governor’s Address as a major highlight.”

Sarma underscored the significance of this moment as a defining achievement of his tenure and credited Prime Minister Modi’s vision for making it possible.

Kokrajhar, a key town in Assam’s Bodoland Territorial Region, has been at the heart of Bodo political and social movements for decades. The region witnessed prolonged insurgency and unrest as Bodo groups demanded greater autonomy and recognition of their ethnic identity. However, the signing of the Bodo Peace Accord in January 2020 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah paved the way for lasting peace and development.

Reacting to Sarma's announcement, Prime Minister Modi reaffirmed the Centre's dedication to the progress of BTR and the welfare of the Bodo people.

The upcoming Assembly session in Kokrajhar aligns with the government’s broader strategy to enhance political and economic inclusion in BTR.

With the Governor’s Address expected to set the tone for discussions, the special session is likely to deliberate on key governance issues in tribal areas.