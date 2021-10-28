PM reaffirms commitment to consolidate ties with ASEAN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today reaffirmed India’s commitment to strengthen ties with ASEAN countries, saying the two sides were committed to enhancing mutual cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

”History is witness that India and ASEAN have had vibrant relations for thousands of years. This is also reflected in our shared values, traditions, languages, texts, architecture, culture, cuisine etc. And, therefore, the unity and centrality of ASEAN has always been an important priority for India,” he said addressing the 18th India-ASEAN Summit via video conferencing.

Noting that the world faced a lot of challenges due to the Covid-19 pandemic, he said this challenging time in a way was also the test of India-ASEAN friendship. ”Our mutual cooperation and mutual sympathy since COVID times will continue to strengthen our relationship in future and will be the basis of goodwill among our people,” he added.

He observed that ASEAN always had a special role in India’s ”Act East Policy” contained in the country’s Security and Growth for All in the Region i.e. “SAGAR” policy. ”India’s Indo Pacific Oceans Initiative and ASEAN’s Outlook for the Indo-Pacific are the framework for our shared vision and mutual cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region,” he said.

Modi pointed out that the year 2022 would mark the completion of 30 years of India-ASEAN partnership. India would also complete 75 years of its independence. He was happy that the two sides would celebrate this important milestone as the ‘Year of ASEAN-India Friendship’.

The summit will review the status of ASEAN-India Strategic Partnership and take stock of progress made in key areas including Covid-19 & Health, Trade & Commerce, Connectivity, and Education & Culture.

Important regional and international developments including post pandemic economic recovery will also be discussed. ASEAN-India Summits are held annually and provide opportunities for India and ASEAN to engage at the highest level.