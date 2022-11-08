PM, Rajnath visit Advani to greet him on birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited veteran BJP leader and Former Deputy Prime Minister L K Advani, at his residence in New Delhi to greet the latter who turned 95 today.

“Went to Advani Ji’s residence and wished him on his birthday. His contribution to India’s growth is monumental. He is respected all across India for his vision and intellect. His role in building and strengthening the BJP is unparalleled. I pray for his long and healthy life,” the PM tweeted later while sharing a few pictures of the meeting between the two leaders.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also was present when the PM visited Advani’s residence. Rajnath wrote; ”Many wishes to the revered Lal Krishna Advani ji on his birthday. He is counted among the tallest figures of Indian politics. He has made a very important contribution to the development journey of the country, society, and the party. I wish him good health and long life”. He also prayed for good health and the long life of Advani.

Home Minister Amit Shah also greeted the BJP stalwart on his birthday, saying Advani not only strengthened the party set-up across the nation with his hard work but also contributed immensely to the nation when he was in the government. He also wished for the good health and long life of Advani.

Union Housing Minister tweeted; ”Birthday greetings to one of the leading lights of BJP, India’s political stalwart, a fine human being & veteran leader Sh LK Advani Ji. May God bless him with good health & long life.”

आदरणीय लालकृष्ण आडवाणी जी को जन्मदिन की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। आडवाणी जी ने अपने सतत परिश्रम से एक ओर देशभर में संगठन को मजबूत किया तो वहीं दूसरी ओर सरकार में रहते हुए देश के विकास में अमूल्य योगदान दिया। ईश्वर से उनके उत्तम स्वास्थ्य व सुदीर्घ जीवन की कामना करता हूँ। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 8, 2022

Advani is one of the co-founders of the BJP. He also served as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Home Affairs in the Vajpayee-led government.