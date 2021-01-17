Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot have expressed grief over the loss of lives in a bus accident in Jalore, Rajasthan.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, “राजस्थान के जालौर में हुए बस हादसे की खबर से अत्यंत दुख पहुंचा है। इस दुर्घटना में कई लोगों को अपनी जान गंवानी पड़ी है। मैं उनके परिवार वालों के प्रति अपनी संवेदनाएं प्रकट करता हूं और घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूं। (I am deeply saddened by the news of the bus accident in Jalore, Rajasthan. Many people have lost their lives in this mishap. I express my condolences to their families and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured).

At least six persons were killed and seven injured when a bus caught fire after coming in contact with a 11,000 volt high tension wire in Rajasthan’s Jalore district, the police said on Sunday.

“Deeply saddened by the loss of lives in an unfortunate bus accident near Maheshpura, Jalore in which 6 people have lost lives and several others have been injured. My heartfelt condolences to bereaved families, may God give them strength to bear this loss. May those injured recover soon,” Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted.

In a tweet, Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot said, “The news of the death of many people due to electric current in a bus in Maheshpura village in Jalore district is very sad and painful. My deepest condolences to the families of the dead. I pray to God for the peace of the departed souls and for the speedy recovery of the injured.”