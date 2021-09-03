PM praises para high jumper Praveen Kumar for winning silver at Tokyo Paralympics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday patted India’s para high jumper, Praveen Kumar, on the back for his stellar performance at the Tokyo Paralympics 2021 games winning a silver medal for the country.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Modi said the country is proud of his showing and wished him success for all his future endeavours.

“Proud of Praveen Kumar for winning the Silver medal at the #Paralympics. This medal is the result of his hard work and unparalleled dedication. Congratulations to him. Best wishes for his future endeavours. #Praise4Para,” the Prime Minister said in his tweet post.

Participating in the T64 classification high jump event for athletes with a leg amputation, 18-year-old Praveen Kumar successfully jumped a height of 2.07 m from the ground to win the silver medal, taking the country’s tally to 11 at the mega sporting event.

A debutant at the Paralympics, Kumar’s silver medal-winning performance was point 3 short of his rival gold medal winner Jonathan Broom-Edwards of Great Britain who jumped 2.10m to clinch the gold medal. Rio Paralympics gold medalist Maciej Lepiato of Poland won the bronze medal with his 2.04m endeavour.

Parveen Kumar’s congenital disability which affects his bones connecting his hip to his left leg made the jump particularly spectacular and tested the limits of his jumping skills.