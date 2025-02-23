PM performs bhoomi pujan of cancer hospital at Bageshwar Dham

Prime Minister Narendra Modi charged on Sunday that some politicians in the country are still bogged down by a ‘slave mentality’ and consistently make fun of the Hindu religion and its progressive traditions, often with the support of foreign powers, in an attempt to divide the people and weaken the country.

“Hindu aastha se nafrat karne wale aise log sadiyon se maujood hain. Gulami ki mansikta se ghire hue ye log hamare mann, siddhanto aur dharam pe hamla karte rahte hain aur hamare parvon aur paramparao ko gaali dete rahte hain,” the PM charged, hinting at the Congress and other opposition parties.

Advertisement

“Jo dharam aur parampara swabhaav se hi pragatisheel hai, uss par ye log keechad uchalte hain. Hamare dharam aur samaj ko baantna aur hamari ekta ko ujaadna hi in logon ka agenda hai,” the PM said. (Such people defame and malign the religion and traditions that are progressive by nature. The main agenda of such people is to divide our religion and society and destroy our unity).

Advertisement

“Lekin hamare Dhirendra Shastri, logon ko jagruk karne ka kaam bahut samay se kar rahe hain ekta ke mantra se,” the PM said. (But Dhirendra Shastri has been making people aware through his mantra of unity).

He was speaking after performing the bhoomi pujan of a Cancer Hospital and Medical Science and Research Centre being constructed by Hindu seer Dhirendra Shastri’s Shri Bageshwar Dham Jan Seva Samiti at the Bageshwar Dham in Garha village under Rajnagar Teshil of Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday afternoon.

The PM lauded Dhirendra Shastri for taking another significant initiative for the service of mankind and the poor and downtrodden cancer patients through this advanced and modern cancer hospital to be constructed in an area of 100 acres.

“This centre of Hindu belief and worship is now going to become a centre of health as well,” Modi noted.

He said that for ages, Hindu Matths, Dhaams and Temples have not only been centres of worship and faith but also of science and research. The PM pointed out that Hindu seers gave the science and knowledge of yoga, which is now being followed by the entire world.

The PM said that he has always worked on the mission of ‘sabka saath, sabka vikaas’ and now ‘sabka ilaaj, sabko aarogya’ have also been added to it.

“In the next three years, our government will open cancer day care centres in all districts of the country,” the PM said. He said all district hospitals would have cancer clinics too.

“Modi is your son, and I will continue serving all of you,” the PM assured.

“The right information and timely investigation about cancer are imperative. Cancer is not contagious. It is also necessary to stay away from and encourage others to avoid bidi, cigarette, gutkha, tobacco and masala, as they increase the risk of cancer,” the PM cautioned the massive crowd present on the occasion.

“A healthy body is our biggest asset for all our religious pursuits and happiness,” the PM asserted.

Lauding the ongoing Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, the PM said, “Hindu aastha ka ye maha kumbh, hamare desh ki ekta ka maha kumbh bhi ban gaya hai,” (The maha kumbh of Hindu belief has also become the maha kumbh of the country’s unity).

“For decades to come, people will remember this Maha Kumbh, which has been conducted after 144 years, as it will further strengthen the country’s unity,” the PM said.

Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel, Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav, Bageshwar Dhaam Peethadheeshwar Pandit Dhirendra Shastri, Jagatguru Rambhadracharya, Sadhvi Rithambhara, Swami Chidanand Saraswati, Mahant Balak Yogeshwar Das, and others were also present on the occasion.