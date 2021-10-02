PM pays tribute to Lal Bahadur Shastri

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

The Prime Minister paying his tribute to Shastri on Twitter said his value based life was always driven by principles would continue to inspire the people of the country.

“I pay my tribute to Lal Bahadur Shastri on the occasion of his birth anniversary. His life based on values and principles will continue to be a source of inspiration for the countrymen,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

A key figure in India’s fight against British colonial rulers, Lal Bahadur Shastri became the second Prime Minister of the country to assume office.

Shastri was the Prime Minister of India from 1964-66. Prior to that he also served in important positions in the Nehru Cabinet.

A household name for his ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’ slogan, Lal Bahadur Shastri was at the helms during India’s war against Pakistan in 1965. Considered a person deeply influenced by secularist principles, Shastri was a staunch opponent of using religion for political mileage.