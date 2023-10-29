PM on 2-day visit to Gujarat from Oct 30

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to Gujarat from October 30 during which he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of various development projects worth around Rs 5800 crore in Mehsana.

Prime Minister Modi will also visit Kevadia on October 31 and will pay tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, on October 30, at around 10:30 am, PM Modi will perform Pooja and Darshan at Ambaji Temple. Thereafter at around 12 noon, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects in Mehsana.

On October 31, at around 8 am, PM Modi will visit Kevadia where he will offer floral tribute at the Statue of Unity, which will be followed by Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple projects. Thereafter, at around 11:15 am, he will address the Officer Trainees of the 98th Common Foundation Course in Aarambh 5.0.

In Mehsana, he will inaugurate, dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of projects worth around Rs 5800 crore in multiple sectors like rail, road, drinking water and irrigation.

The projects that will be inaugurated and dedicated to nation include New Bhandu-New Sanand(N) section of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC); doubling of Viramgam – Samakhiali rail line; Katosan Road- Bechraji – Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL Siding) Rail Project; project for recharge of various village lakes of Vijapur taluka and Mansa taluka of Mehsana and Gandhinagar district; Valasana barrage on Sabarmati river in Mehsana District; two schemes for provisioning of drinking water in Palanpur, Banaskantha; and the Dharoi dam based Palanpur lifeline project – Head work (HW) and water treatment plant of 80 MLD capacity.

The projects whose foundation stone will be laid by the Prime MInister include the project for providing irrigation facilities in Santrampur taluka of Mahisagar District; widening and strengthening of Naroda–Dehgam–Harsol–Dhansura Road, Sabarkantha; project for Kalol Nagarpalika Sewerage and Septage Management in Gandhinagar District; and projects for sewage treatment plants in Siddhpur (Patan), Palanpur (Banaskantha), Bayad (Aravalli) and Vadnagar (Mehsana).

With a view to further boost the spirit of preserving and strengthening the unity, integrity and security of the country, a historic decision was taken under the leadership of the Prime Minister to celebrate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas.

The Prime Minister will participate in the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas programme on October 31 and pay tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. He will witness the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Parade which will comprise of marching contingents from BSF and various state police.

Special attractions include a daredevil show by all women CRPF Bikers, women pipe band of BSF, choreographed programme by Gujarat women police, special NCC show, school bands display, fly past by Indian Air Force, showcasing of economic viability of vibrant villages, among others.

In Kevadia, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth Rs 160 crore. The projects that will be inaugurated include the Heritage Train from Ekta Nagar to Ahmedabad; project for Narmada Aarti live; Kamalam Park; a walkway within Statue of Unity; 30 new e-buses, 210 e-bicycles and multiple Golf Carts; City Gas Distribution Network at Ekta Nagar and ‘Sahkar Bhawan’ of Gujarat State Cooperative Bank.

Further, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Sub-District Hospital with a Trauma Centre and a Solar Panel at Kevadia.

The Prime Minister will address the Officer Trainees of the 98th Common Foundation Course at the culmination of Aarambh 5.0. The 5th edition of Aarambh is being held on the theme of ‘Harnessing the power of disruption.’

It is an effort to delineate the disruptions that continue to reshape the present and the future and to define pathways to harness the power of disruption in the realm of governance, for inclusive development.

The 98th Common Foundation course with the theme ‘Mai Nahi Hum’ has 560 Officer Trainees from across 16 civil services of India and 3 civil services of Bhutan.