PM nominates Omar Abdullah, nine other personalities to lead fight against obesity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday nominated ten prominent persons from different walks of life, including Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and businessman Anand Mahindra, to help fight obesity.

In his 'Mann Ki Baat' programme on Sunday, the PM had exhorted people to take measures to curb the health menace.

In a social media post on 'X' this morning, the PM said, "As mentioned in yesterday's #MannKiBaat, I would like to nominate the following people to help strengthen the fight against obesity and spread awareness on reducing edible oil consumption in food. I also request them to nominate 10 people each so that our movement gets bigger!"

The other eight persons figuring in the PM’s list are: actors Mohanlal, Nirahua and R Madhavan, shooting champion Manu Bhaker, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani, singer Shreya Ghoshal and philanthropist and MP Sudha Murty are the other personalities nominated by him.