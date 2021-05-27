Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Odisha on Friday to review the impact of Cyclone Yasss and assess the damage to life and property in the coastal State.

Modi will land at Bhubaneswar to hold a review meeting with the Odisha chief minister and State officials. The review meeting will be followed by aerial surveys of Balasore and Bhadrak- the two worst affected districts due to cyclonic storm, official sources said here.

The very severe Cyclone Yaas had made its landfall on Wednesday morning near Bahanaga in north Odisha, at 130-140 kmph, gusting to 155 kilometre per hour.

Meanwhile Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday undertook an aerial survey of the cyclone Yaas affected Bhadrak, Balasore, Kendrapara districts in Odisha to assess the damage caused due to cyclonic fury

The district administrations in the affected districts have commendable jobs for early preparedness, continuous monitoring of the situation, speedy restoration of water and electricity supply.

Unwavering focus on the principle of ‘every life is precious’ helps in saving lives during such disasters, Chief Minister Patnaik said after the aerial survey.