Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended greetings on Kalidas Jayanti, recalling his works which reflect Indian philosophy and social service.

Tweeting in Sanskrit, he said Kalidas came from a common background and rose to become a great poet or a “kavya guru” due to his works.

कालिदासजयन्त्याः हार्दिक- शुभकामनाः। समाजस्य सामान्यवर्गे जातः कालिदासः स्वस्य कृतिभिः महान् कविः कविकुलगुरुः अभवत्। सः अजपालः आसीत् इति प्रसिद्धा लोककथा। त्यागः तपस्या प्रजासेवा भारतीयदर्शनं राष्ट्रिय-जीवनमूल्यानि इत्यादीनां श्रेष्ठगुणानाम् अभिव्यक्तिः तस्य काव्येषु दृश्यते। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 22, 2020

Modi recalled that Kalidas became famous by the name “Ajpal”.

The expression of renunciation, penance, social service, Indian philosophy are reflected in his poetry and literature, Modi said.

Kalidas is considered as the greatest scholar and poet in Sanskrit language.