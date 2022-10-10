PM Narendra Modi expresses grief on death of Mulayam Singh Yadav

Prime Minister Narendra Modi grieved the demise of SP Supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav. Mulayam Singh Yadav died of illness on Monday. Yadav, 82 was admitted to the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, Haryana, due to ill health.

Taking to a microblogging site, Prime Minister added, “Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji was a remarkable personality. He was widely admired as a humble and grounded leader who was sensitive to people’s problems. He served people diligently and devoted his life towards popularising the ideals of Loknayak JP and Dr Lohia.”

PM further added, “Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji distinguished himself in UP and national politics. He was a key soldier for democracy during the Emergency. As Defence Minister, he worked for a stronger India. His Parliamentary interventions were insightful and emphasised furthering national interest.”

PM also remembered his interactions with SP Supremo and added, “I had many interactions with Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji when we served as Chief Ministers of our respective states. The close association continued and I always looked forward to hearing his views. His demise pains me. Condolences to his family and lakhs of supporters. Om Shanti.”

The SP patriarch’s health condition had been “quite critical” for the past few weeks and he was on life-saving drugs.

Mulayam Singh Yadav was born on November 22, 1939, in Saigal Etawah district Uttar Pradesh. He was the founder of the Samajwadi party and served three times as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.