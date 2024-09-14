PM names new born calf at his residence as ‘Deepjyoti’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday welcomed a new member to his Lok Kalyan Marg residence in the national capital: a newborn calf.

Posting a video and photographs on X, PM Modi wrote: “It is said in our scriptures – ‘Gaav: Sarvasukha Prada:’. There has been an auspicious arrival of a new member into the Prime Minister’s Family on Lok Kalyan Marg.”

The calf, born to a cow living at the premises of the Prime Minister’s residence bears a unique mark on its forehead, resembling a symbol of light.

In recognition of this distinctive feature, Prime Minister Modi chose to name the calf ‘Deepjyoti’.

“In the Prime Minister’s residence, the beloved mother cow has given birth to a new calf, which has a symbol of light on its forehead. Hence, I have named it ‘Deepjyoti’,” the PM said.