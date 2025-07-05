PM Modi’s Trinidad and Tobago Visit: A New Chapter in Cultural Cooperation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s historic visit to Trinidad and Tobago has opened a new chapter in the cultural relations between the two nations. The visit, which marked the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Trinidad and Tobago since 1999, has yielded several significant outcomes.

One of the key highlights of the visit was PM Modi’s announcement to train a group of Pundits from Trinidad and Tobago in India, who will also participate in the ‘Geeta Mahotsav’ celebrations. Trinidad and Tobago’s Prime Minister, Kamla Persad-Bissessar, welcomed the proposal and suggested joint celebrations of the festival in both countries.

The two leaders also reviewed the bilateral ‘Programme of Cultural Exchanges’, which led to the establishment of the Mahatma Gandhi Institute for Cultural Cooperation in 1997. A new MoU has been signed to renew this programme for 2025-28, paving the way for increased cultural exchanges between the two nations. As part of this renewed commitment, Trinidad and Tobago will send artists specializing in Percussion (Steel Pan) and other cultural expressions to India.

The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and global issues, including climate change, disaster management, and cyber security. Both agreed to have greater cooperation to deal with contemporary challenges such climate change, disaster management, and cyber security.

PM Modi expressed gratitude to the Government of Trinidad and Tobago for promoting Yoga and Hindi throughout the country. He also offered to provide Yoga trainers from India and support the inclusion of Yoga in the national school curriculum. Additionally, the two leaders welcomed the revival of Academic Chairs in Hindi and Indian studies at the University of the West Indies, which will promote the dissemination of ancient Indian wisdom and heritage, including Ayurveda.

The visit also saw significant developments in sports and trade cooperation. The two leaders celebrated the strong sporting ties between the countries, particularly in cricket, and welcomed the signing of an MoU on Sports Cooperation. PM Modi reiterated his offer to train young women cricketers from Trinidad and Tobago in India.

On trade and investment, both leaders emphasized the need for greater bilateral exchanges and encouraged direct channels between business support organizations.

PM Modi’s visit to Trinidad and Tobago has set the stage for a new era of cooperation between the two nations. The visit was part of a five-nation tour aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation in areas such as digital finance, renewable energy, healthcare, and information technology.