PM Modi’s heartfelt tweets for Shinzo Abe

SNS | New Delhi | July 8, 2022 11:03 pm

PM Modi

PM Modi and Shinzo Abe

While speaking on the first ‘Arun Jaitley Memorial Lecture’, at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi on Friday, Prime Minister paid a heartfelt tribute to former Japanese Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe. In his speech, PM Modi, referred to Abe as a dear friend and remembered his contributions to consolidate Indo-Japan ties.

“Abe was not only my friend; he was also India’s trusted friend. During his tenure, India-Japan relations not only achieved new heights, we also took the historical relations between the two countries forward,” the PM said.

The PM had also paid tribute to his ‘dear friend’ on his twitter handle.

In a series of tweets, Modi shared the depth of his relationship with the former Japanese Prime Minister

The sudden attack on Shinzo Abe and his demise has shook people across the world.

