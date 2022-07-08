While speaking on the first ‘Arun Jaitley Memorial Lecture’, at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi on Friday, Prime Minister paid a heartfelt tribute to former Japanese Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe. In his speech, PM Modi, referred to Abe as a dear friend and remembered his contributions to consolidate Indo-Japan ties.

“Abe was not only my friend; he was also India’s trusted friend. During his tenure, India-Japan relations not only achieved new heights, we also took the historical relations between the two countries forward,” the PM said.

Joined the first ‘Arun Jaitley Memorial Lecture’ in New Delhi. https://t.co/pqng2bIbxF — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 8, 2022

The PM had also paid tribute to his ‘dear friend’ on his twitter handle.

In a series of tweets, Modi shared the depth of his relationship with the former Japanese Prime Minister

In the passing away of Mr. Abe, Japan and the world have lost a great visionary. And, I have lost a dear friend. A tribute to my friend Abe San… https://t.co/DZhPFwShZY — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 8, 2022

As far as global leadership is concerned, Abe San was ahead of his times. The Quad, the ASEAN-led forums, the Indo Pacific Oceans Initiative, the Asia-Africa Growth Corridor and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure all benefited from his contributions. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 8, 2022

I first met Abe San in 2007 and since then, we have had so many memorable interactions. I will cherish each of them. Abe San energised the India-Japan relationship. He ensured that Japan is there side by side as New India accelerates its growth. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 8, 2022

The sudden attack on Shinzo Abe and his demise has shook people across the world.