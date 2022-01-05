PM Modi’s Ferozpur rally: ‘No security lapse’, says Channi after MHA blames Punjab Govt

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi skipped the rally in Punjab on Wednesday, chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi said, “There was no security lapse. PM’s road plans were made at the last minute. He was supposed to go by helicopter. I was up late at night overseeing security arrangements for his rally. 70,000 chairs were put up for rally but only 700 people turned up.”

Modi has skipped the Ferozepur rally over security lapses, a statement by the Ministry of Home Affairs read. “Around 30-kms away from National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala, when the PM’s convoy reached a flyover, it was found that the road was blocked by some protestors. The PM was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes. This was a major lapse in the security of PM,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Smriti Irani also took a dog into the matter and tore into Congress, saying its leaders erupted with joy and even asked PM Modi ‘how his josh was.’

Irani said “We know Congress hates Modi, but today they tried to harm the PM of India.” Irani claimed that never before in the history of our country, a state government knowingly constructed a scenario where the PM will be brought to harm.

For the unversed, National President of Indian Youth Congress Srinivas BV tweeted, “Modi ji, How’s the Josh? #Punjab.”