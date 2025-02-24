PM Modi’s Assam visit: Jhumur spectacle, investment push & PM-KISAN boost

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to arrive in Assam on Monday evening for a two-day visit.

On arrival, PM Modi will head to Sarusajai Sports Complex to witness ‘Jhumoir Binanandini,’ a grand Jhumur dance performance featuring nearly 9,000 artistes from the tea tribe community.

He will greet the performers and spectators while making a round inside the stadium on a special vehicle. A laser show highlighting Assam’s cultural heritage will follow.

Later, he will inaugurate exhibitions at the Advantage Assam 2.0 Infrastructure and Investment Summit, showcasing Assam’s traditional industries in the ‘Pride of Assam’ gallery and modern industrial development in the ‘Future of Assam’ gallery at Veterinary College Field, Khanapara.

On Tuesday, Modi will formally inaugurate the summit in the presence of top industrialists, including Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Anil Agarwal, Prashant Ruia, and Sajjan Jindal.

Key Union ministers like S Jaishankar, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Sarbananda Sonowal, and Pabitra Margherita will attend, while Nitin Gadkari will address a session virtually. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will deliver the valedictory address on Wednesday.

In an advance gift to Assam’s farmers, PM Modi has released the 19th installment of PM-KISAN, benefiting 20.87 lakh farmers with Rs 475 crore—10 per cent more than the last installment.

Modi is scheduled to depart for New Delhi on Tuesday afternoon.