Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today evening hold an all-party meeting to discuss the unprecedented violent clash between India and Chinese troops at Galwan valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night.

Sonia Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, Sharad Pawar, Sitaram Yechury will be among several opposition leaders from around 20 parties who are expected to attend the all-party meet. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP president JP Nadda will also be present in the virtual meet.

However, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Rashtriya Janata Dal and the AIMIM have not been invited for the same, drawing angry reactions.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh dialed all party presidents last evening to invite them to the meeting.

RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav questioned in a Tweet why his party was not invited.

“Dear Defence Minister and PMO, Just wish to know the criteria for inviting political parties for tomorrow’s All Party Meet on Galwan Valley. I mean the grounds of inclusion/exclusion. Because our party RJD hasn’t received any message so far,” he tweeted.

Dear @DefenceMinIndia @PMOIndia, Just wish to know the criteria for inviting political parties for tomorrow's #AllPartyMeet on #GalwanValley. I mean the grounds of inclusion/exclusion. Because our party @RJDforIndia hasn't received any message so far. — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) June 18, 2020

AAP MP Sanjay Singh also tweeted in Hindi: “There is a strange ego-driven government at the centre. AAP has a government in Delhi and is main opposition in Punjab. But on a vital subject, AAP’s views are not needed? The country is waiting for what the Prime Minister will say at the meeting.”

This is the first all-party meeting called by PM Modi after the death of 20 Indian soldiers in a violent face-off with Chinese troops at patrol point 14 on Monday night in Ladakh’s Galwan valley.

The meeting was announced by the PMO on Wednesday after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at the Centre asking why Prime Minister Narendra Modi was “silent” on the killing of Indian soldiers.

“Why is the PM silent? Why is he hiding? Enough is enough. We need to know what has happened. How dare China kill our soldiers? How dare they take our land?” the former Congress president tweeted.

The Congress had also demanded that PM Modi should address the nation and call an all party meeting to discuss the situation.

Coming under attack from the opposition parties, especially the Congress, the Prime Minister after lengthy meetings with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishanker, on Wednesday sent out a clear signal to China that India won’t tolerate any misadventures when it comes to defending its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Articulating India’s clear stand, the Prime Minister at the beginning of a video conference with the chief ministers said: “I would like to assure the nation that the sacrifice of our jawans will not go in vain. For us, the unity and sovereignty of the country are important. India wants peace but when instigated, India is capable of giving a befitting reply,” and added that sacrifice and valour are in India’s character.

An unprecedented violent clash took place in Galwan Valley at the Line of Actual Control with Chinese People’s Liberation Army soldiers attacking a small group of Indian Army men on patrol, resulting in fatalities which included the commanding officer of the Indian Army.

The intensity of the fight increased with reinforcements from the both sides and it continued until late night till the time they got exhausted. Many Indian soldiers went missing during the fight. Early on Tuesday morning, both Indian and Chinese top military officials rushed and called for a meeting to defuse the situation.

As many as 20 Indian Armymen including officers were killed in the face-off while the the Chinese side is learnt to have suffered over 40 casualties including dead and seriously injured.