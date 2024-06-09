PM Modi’s 3.0 govt: TDP MPs Ram Mohan Naidu, Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani to be sworn in as ministers

Telugu Desam Party’s (TDP) two newly elected MPs are set to be part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, which gears for its third consecutive term at the Centre, the N Chandrababu Naidu-led party confirmed on Sunday.

Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, 36, son of TDP leader and former Union Minister Yerran Naidu will become the youngest-ever Union Cabinet Minister after he takes oath today in the Narendra Modi-led Union government.

Meanwhile, Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, a doctor by profession and one of the richest candidates in this election, is will also be sworn in as the Union Minister of State today, TDP said today.

In a post on X, former TDP MP and industrialist Jayadev Galla congratulated Naidu on his new role and said, “Congratulations to my young friend @RamMNK on being confirmed as a cabinet minister in the new #NDA Government! Your sincerity and humble nature will surely be an asset to the development of the country. Wishing you all the best in your new role!”

Three-time MP Ram Mohan Naidu has been representing Srikakulam Lok Sabha constituency in Andhra Pradesh since 2014.

Confirming Pemmasani’s nomination to the Union Council of Ministers, Galla in a post said, “Congratulations to Dr. @PemmasaniOnX on being confirmed as a Minister of State. Such an honour to serve the nation at the central level during your very first political stint. The people of Guntur and entire AP are proud of you. All the best for your new role. May you bring positive changes and make a meaningful impact. #MinisterOfState”

Pemmasani represents the Guntur Lok Sabha seat in Andhra Pradesh. Earlier the seat was held by Jayadev Galla.