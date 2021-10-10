PM Modi worships Maa Skandmata and Maa Kushmanda on 4th day of Navratra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday offered prayers to Maa Kushmanda and Maa Skandmata marking the fourth day of the ongoing nine-day long Navaratra.

The Prime minister, who has been posting separate incantations on Twitter to respective forms of goddess Durga since the beginning of the Navratra did the same on Sunday and prayed for the well being of devotees.

“We pray to Maa Kushmanda and seek her blessings for our various endeavours. Here is a Stuti dedicated to her,” Modi tweeted in English alongside another tweet in Hindi in which he said, “During Navratra Goddess Skandamata is worshipped. I pray to Maa Skandmata that may she give her devotees strength to enable them to tide over all the difficulties.”

We pray to Maa Kushmanda and seek her blessings for our various endeavours. Here is a Stuti dedicated to her. pic.twitter.com/fdC3YA9fto — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 10, 2021

The Prime Minister Office tweeting about PM Modi’s engagement said, “The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has sought blessings of Maa Kushmanda and Maa Skandmata for the devotees during Navratri and shared recital of prayers (stuti) of the Goddesses.”

According to the pundits well versed in the Hindu rituals, this year’s Navaratra has been curtailed by a day due to the worshipping of Maa Kushmanda and Maa Skandmata falling on the same day today. As a result, now on the ninth and last day of the Navratra ‘Kanya Pujan’ will be held.