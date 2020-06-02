Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted the people of Telangana on Statehood Day as well as the people of Andhra Pradesh.

“Greetings to the people of Telangana on their Statehood Day. People from this state are excelling in a wide range of sectors. This state is making valuable contributions to the growth trajectory of India. I pray for the progress and prosperity of the people of Telangana,” PM said in a tweet.

“Best wishes to the people of Andhra Pradesh. Hardwork and courage are synonymous with the culture of this land. The state’s role in India’s growth is deeply valued. Wishing the citizens of the state the very best for their future endeavours”, he said.

It was back in 2014 that the Telangana state emerged from Andhra Pradesh and the two states shared Hyderabad as the common capital.

However, Amravati was later made the capital of Telangana.