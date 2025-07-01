PM Modi wishes former vice- president Venkaiah Naidu on his birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday extended his best wishes to former Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on his 76th birthday. Recalling his years of working together with Naidu, the Prime Minister praised the former vice-president’s commitment to public service and empowering the downtrodden.

“Best wishes to our former Vice President Shri M Venkaiah Naidu Garu on his birthday. I’ve had the good fortune of working together with Venkaiah Garu for many years. His commitment to public service and empowering the downtrodden is exemplary. Praying for his long and healthy life,” the Prime Minister said in a post shared on platform X.

Advertisement

Venkaiah Naidu is regarded as a seasoned politician, who besides serving as former Vice -President of India, has also held various key positions, including Minister of Urban Development and Minister of Information and Broadcasting.

Advertisement