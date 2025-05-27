PM Modi will address ‘Women Empowerment Mega Conference’ in Bhopal on 31 May: MP CM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a ‘Women Empowerment Mega Conference’ at the Jamboori ground in Bhopal on 31 May.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav informed this at the state cabinet meeting held in the State Secretariat at Bhopal on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The event will witness participation of around 2 lakh women including entrepreneurs, workers, Self-Help Groups (SHGs), and Laadli Behnas.

Advertisement

On the occasion, PM Modi will virtually inaugurate Indore Metro Train Service, New Airports in Satna and Datia, Construction of a new ghat on the Kshipra River in Ujjain.

CM Yadav instructed ministers in charge of Bhopal, Sehore, Raisen, Vidisha, Narmadapuram, Rajgarh, Dewas, Sagar, Betul, Harda, Narsinghpur, and Shajapur districts to make all necessary preparations.

He emphasized that the entire program – from stage management to security — will be exclusively managed by women. Distinguished women achievers will welcome and honor the prime minister.

Addressing ministers before the Cabinet meeting, Dr Yadav informed that a state-wide campaign is underway from May 26 to May 31 to mark the 300th birth anniversary of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar.

The chief minister and Cabinet ministers paid floral tribute at the statue of Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai Holkar, a revered woman ruler of the erstwhile Holkar dynasty.