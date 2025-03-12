PM Modi visits sacred Ganga Talao in Mauritius

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday visited the sacred Ganga Talao in Mauritius, and offered prayers and immersed the holy water brought from the Triveni Sangam at the sacred site.

The Prime Minister’s gesture of bringing the holy water from the revered Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj to Ganga Talao signifies not only the spiritual unity between the two nations, but also their commitment to preserve and nurture the rich traditions that form the foundation of their shared cultural ties.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, “It was a very emotional feeling to return to Ganga Talao in Mauritius. Standing by its sacred waters, one could feel the deep spiritual connection that transcends borders, binding generations of people to their roots.”

Ganga Talao, also known as Grand Basin in Mauritius, is a sacred crater lake, about 550 metres above sea level, located in the mountainous Southwest district of Savanne. On the shoreline sits a temple along with a collection of small shrines dedicated to Lord Shiva and other gods.

It is believed by the locals that the place was discovered by a Hindu priest around 1897. In the 1970s, another priest from India brought sacred water from the Ganges and poured the holy water into the lake, thus naming it ‘Ganga Talao’.

Sharing a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal wrote, “A deep spiritual connection! PM @narendramodi offered prayers at the revered Ganga Talao in Mauritius today, and immersed the holy water from the Triveni Sangam at the Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj.The offerings meaningfully symbolise the shared devotion, cultural affinity and sacred ties between India and Mauritius.”