PM Modi visits Radha Soami Satsang at Beas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, visited Radha Soami Satsang at Beas town, nearly 45 kilometres from Amritsar city and met its chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon.

After the meeting, Modi visited the Dera community kitchen where women followers were making chapatis and chopping vegetables. He also saw the food preparation at the Radha Soami Satsang Beas (RSSB) which lasted about an hour.

On Friday, Modi in a tweet had said that he would have the honour of visiting RSSB. “ Under the leadership of Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon Ji, the RSSB is in the forefront of numerous community service efforts,” Modi had said in his tweet.

Radha Soami Satsang Beas (RSSB) along with its international affiliates is a religious organization established in India in 1891. RSSB gradually began spreading to other countries. Today RSSB holds meetings in more than 90 countries worldwide. It is a non-profit organisation with no affiliation to any political or commercial organizations.

In February, the PM had met Dhillon in Delhi and also praised the spiritual organisation for its social service.