Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi on July 15 to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 1,500 crore.

Modi’s visit to Varanasi gains significance due to the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh next year. Modi’s visit is expected to kick off the BJP’s assembly election campaign.

Since it is Modi’s first trip to Varanasi this year, he will address a public meeting after the inauguration of the projects which include a 100-bed MCH wing in Banaras Hindu University (BHU), multi-level parking at Godauliya, Ro-Ro Vessels for tourism development on the Ganga river and three-lane flyover bridge on the Varanasi-Ghazipur Highway.

Projects worth around Rs 744 crore will be inaugurated, a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office mentioned. The PM will also lay the foundation stones of several projects and public works worth around Rs 839 crore.

These include the Centre for Skill and Technical Support of Central Institute of Petrochemical Engineering and Technology (CIPET), 143 rural projects under the Jal Jeevan Mission and a mango and vegetable integrated packhouse in Karkhiyanv.

At around 12.15 p.m. on the day, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the International Cooperation and Convention Centre — Rudrakash, which has been constructed with Japanese assistance.

Thereafter, he will inspect the Maternal and Child Health Wing at BHU at around 2 p.m. He will also meet officials and medical professionals to review Covid preparedness.

…With IANS inputs