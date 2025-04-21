PM Modi, US VP Vance welcome ‘significant progress’ in concluding trade deal; discuss energy, defence ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US Vice President J D Vance tonight welcomed the ‘’significant progress’’ in the negotiations for a mutually beneficial Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA).

They also noted continued efforts towards enhancing bilateral cooperation in energy, defence, strategic technologies and other areas.

Advertisement

The Indian leader welcomed the American Vice-President J D Vance, his India-origin wife Usha and their three children at the PM’s 7 Lok Kalyan Marg residence here. The two leaders were assisted by their top aides during the meeting.

Advertisement

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval were in the Indian delegation while Mr Vance’s delegation included representatives from the Pentagon and the State Department.

The talks between the two leaders were followed by a dinner hosted by the PM in honour of the American leader.

AN official statement issued after the meeting said the PM fondly recalled his visit to Washington in February and his fruitful discussions with President Donald Trump, which laid down the roadmap for close cooperation between India and the US, leveraging the strengths of Make America Great Again (MAGA) and Viksit Bharat 2047.

The PM and US Vice President Vance reviewed and positively assessed the progress in various areas of bilateral cooperation.

The two leaders also exchanged views on various regional and global issues of mutual interest, and called for dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward.

The PM extended his best wishes to the Vice President, Second Lady and their children for a pleasant and productive stay in India.

Mr Modi also conveyed his warm greetings to President Trump and said that he looked forward to the latter’s visit to India later this year.

Earlier, Mr Vance arrived in the national capital on his first official visit to India, accompanied by his wife, Usha, and their three children. He received a Guard of Honour on arrival at Palam Airport. Union Railways and Information & Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw received the American leader at the airport.

The high-level visit is expected to focus on enhancing strategic, economic, and defence ties between the two nations.

Hoardings welcoming Vice-President Vance had been set up around Palam Airport in anticipation of his arrival.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “We have a comprehensive strategic global partnership (with the US). All relevant issues will be discussed. We are very positive that the visit will give a further boost to our bilateral ties.”

He also acknowledged the ongoing dialogues around a potential trade agreement with the US.

The Vance family will be in Jaipur on Tuesday and Agra on April 23. Preparations are underway at the Taj Mahal for the visiting dignitaries.