PM Modi urges youth to visit border villages as part of Vibrant Village Programme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged the youth of the country to visit border villages as part of the ‘Vibrant Village Programme’ (VVP).

Responding to a tweet from Amrit Mahotsav’s handle, PM Modi said, “Must have been a memorable experience. I would urge others, particularly the youth of India, to visit border villages. It would acquaint our youth with different cultures and give them an opportunity to experience the hospitality of those living there.” Notably, as a part of the initiative, the youth from Odisha is on a visit to Kibithoo and Tuting villages in Arunachal Pradesh.

The Twitter handle of Amrit Mahotsav said, “#VibrantVillagesProgram is a great way to embrace cultural & traditional exchanges, celebrate the diversity of our remote border villages and bring them into the national mainstream. As part of this initiative, youth from Odisha is on a visit to Kibithoo & Tuting villages.”

“Envisioned by Hon’ble PM @narendramodi, the #VibrantVillagesProgram is giving youngsters an opportunity to learn about the lifestyle, tribes, folk music & handicrafts of this northeast region and immerse themselves in its local flavours & natural beauty,” another tweet said.

“Interaction with Bravehearts of @ITBP_official & other para-military forces is an integral part of the program. It will give youth a real-life understanding of their strategic & combat skills in the face of challenges alongside enjoying artillery displays,” stated another tweet.

Highlighting the magnificence of border villages, a tweet said, “Our border villages are brimming with beauty and opportunities. #VibrantVillagesProgram will open up avenues for enhancing the quality of life of people living in these regions and enhance their potential for the promotion of sustainable eco-tourism.”

Notably, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday launched the ‘Vibrant Villages Programme’ in Arunachal Pradesh’s Kibithoo and said “no one can encroach even pin’s tip worth of our land” and that “no one has the power to cast an evil eye on us”.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government of India has approved the VVP with central components of Rs 4,800 crore including Rs 2,500 crore exclusively for road connectivity for the Financial Years 2022-23 to 2025-26.

The VVP is a centrally sponsored scheme under which 2,967 villages in 46 blocks of 19 districts abutting the northern border in the states of Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh and the Union Territory of Ladakh have been identified for comprehensive development.

In the first phase, 662 villages have been identified for priority coverage, which includes 455 villages in Arunachal Pradesh.

The VVP will help in improving the quality of life of people living in identified border villages and encourage them to stay in their native locations thereby reversing the outmigration from these villages and adding to the security of the border.