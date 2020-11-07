Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged the voters to participate in this festival of democracy in large numbers and set a new voting record.

“I request all voters to participate in this festival of democracy in large numbers and set a new voting record. However, it is necessary to wear masks and maintain social distancing,” PM Modi urges voters.

बिहार विधानसभा चुनावों में आज तीसरे और आखिरी चरण का मतदान है। सभी मतदाताओं से मेरी विनती है कि वे अधिक से अधिक संख्या में लोकतंत्र के इस पावन पर्व में भागीदार बनें और वोटिंग का नया रिकॉर्ड बनाएं। और हां, मास्क पहनने और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का ध्यान भी अवश्य रखें। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 7, 2020

About 2.34 crore voters will decide the fates of 1204 candidates, including the Speaker and 12 members of the state cabinet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi constantly raised the issue of “Jungle Raj” and continued repeating it at his all 12 election rallies in Bihar and tried hard to whip up the fear of “Jungle Raj” if the opposition alliance was allowed to come to power. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar’s campaign, on the other hand, focussed his campaign over “Jungle Raj”, parivarwad, corruption and Tejashwi’s inexperience.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi penned a letter to people of Bihar on Thursday, November 5, requesting them to vote for Nitish Kumar government for development of Bihar.

“I need Nitish Kumar’s government so that development of Bihar doesn’t stop and that it doesn’t fall short,” wrote PM Modi in a four page letter.

In the letter PM Modi said the people of Bihar are not voting on the issues of caste but on development. “Votes are being cast not for false promises but for strong will and intentions, not for bad governance, but for good governance. Not for corruption, but for honesty, and not for opportunism, but for self-dependence. I am convinced of Bihar’s development,”read the letter that was shared by PM Modi from his twitter handle.

PM spoke about the NDA government in Bihar ‘double engine government’ and said that he was convinced that Bihar will reach new heights of development in this decade’ with the coalition government of Janta Dal (United) and Bharatiya Janta Party(BJP).

The PM focusing only on the developmental aspects of the state in the latter said that only the NDA which can provide better infrastructure and better law and order that are important for social and economic prosperity of the state.

He further added that with better connectivity, there will be further improvements in ‘ease of living.’

The letter shared by Prime Minister Modi came minutes before the campaigning for the final phase of polling ended on Thursday. PM has addressed twelve rallies in the poll-bound state of Bihar where the third and final phase of legislative assembly elections in Bihar for 78 seats out of 243 begins on Saturday.

The second phase of polls for 94 assembly seats recorded 53.51 per cent turnout and the figure was likely to go up, the Election Commission had said.

The election results will be declared on November 10.