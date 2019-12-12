On the 80th birth anniversary of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray extend wishes to the leader on Thursday.

Taking it to Twitter, PM Modi said, “Greetings to Sharad Pawarji on his birthday. Praying for his long and healthy life.”

Greetings to Shri Sharad Pawar Ji on his birthday. Praying for his long and healthy life. @PawarSpeaks — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 12, 2019

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also wished Pawar through a tweet on his official Twitter handle describing him as “the guiding light of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government” in Maharashtra. He also wished Pawar for long healthy life.

A mega-celebration was organised outside the YB Chavan Centre with a folk Lezim dance, beating of drums, dancing and showering flowers and gulals. Thousands of people turned up at the celebration.

The celebration was dedicated to the cause of farmers’ welfare, education and other initiatives to mark Pawar’s birthday.

Senior Congress leaders like Balasaheb Thorat, Ashok Chavan, Sanjay Nirupam and others greeted Pawar on the occasion.

NCP leaders including Praful Patel, Jayant Patil, Nawab Malik, Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse-Patil, Sunil Tatkare, and others paid tributes to Pawar’s leadership, his popularity and statesman-like qualities.

Sharad Pawar started his career with Congress and rise-up in his political career with time. He became the youngest Chief Minister of Maharashtra in 1978 and then hold the position twice in 1988 and 1993.