With the first leg of US President Donald Trump’s visit over, Prime Minister Modi will hold bilateral talks with him on Tuesday where both will aim to expand India-US global partnership, a day after both lavished praise on each other and vowed to script a better future for people of the two democracies.

US President talked about a significant defence deal between the two nations yesterday, in what could turn out to be a major outcome in India-US defence cooperation. The US will sign deals to sell the “absolute finest, state-of-the-art military helicopters” and other defence equipment worth $3 billion to India on Tuesday. The two leaders are also likely to lay the groundwork for an ambitious trade deal in future.

According to The Indian Express, US and India are likely to move forward on negotiations for the final foundational agreement, the Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement (BECA). Trump and Modi are expected to discuss fast-tracking the pact and moving on it as early as in March.

Meanwhile, First Lady Melania Trump will visit a Delhi government school in Nanakpura in New Delhi. She will visit the Sarvodaya Vidyalaya Senior Secondary School where she will review the “Happiness Class” programme implemented by the Delhi government. As a part of the programme, students are taught various activities including meditation, street plays, basic obedience aimed at reducing anxiety and stress levels among children.