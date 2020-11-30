Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his visit to Varanasi today, will dedicate to the Nation the widening of Varanasi- Prayagraj (NH-19) at 02:30 PM. He will then address the gathering, which will be an important speech.

PM will visit Kashi Vishwanath Mandir around 4:30 PM followed by inspection of the Kashi Vishwanath temple corridor project.

Prime Minister will attend the Dev Deepawali Mahotsav at 05:15 PM followed by address to the gathering.

PM will depart from Raj Ghat & will view Dev Deepawali celebrations from Raj Ghat to Chet Singh Ghat. He will arrive at Ravidas Ghat Jetty at 07:00 PM. He will pay floral tributes to the Statue of Saint Ravidas.

The Prime Minister will visit the Sarnath Archeological site at around 7:45 PM. Here, PM will watch the light and sound show.

The 73 Km stretch of the newly widened and six laned NH19, made with a total outlay of Rs 2447 crore, is expected to reduce the travel time between Prayagraj and Varanasi by one hour.

Dev Deepawali, which has become a world famous festival of light and fervour in Varanasi, is celebrated on every Poornima of the Kartik month. The festival will be started by the Prime Minister by lighting a diya on the Raj Ghat of Varanasi, which will be followed by lighting of 11 lakh diyas on both sides of River Ganges.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will also undertake a site visit of the under construction Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor Project to review its progress. He will also see the Light and Sound show at the archaeological site of Sarnath, which had been inaugurated by him earlier this month.