PM Modi to visit France, UAE from July 13-15

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay an official visit to France and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from 13-15 July, it was officially announced on Wednesday.

The PM will be on a visit to Paris from 13 to 14 July at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron. He will be the guest of honour at the Bastille Day Parade on 14 July, where a tri-services Indian armed forces contingent would be participating.

During the visit, Modi will hold formal talks with President Macron, who will also host a state banquet as well as a private dinner in his honour.

He is also scheduled to meet the prime minister of France as well as the presidents of the Senate and the National Assembly. He will separately interact with the Indian diaspora in France, CEOs of Indian and French companies, and prominent French personalities.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the India-France Strategic Partnership, and the PM’s visit will provide an opportunity to chart the course of the partnership for the future across diverse sectors such as strategic, cultural, scientific, academic and economic cooperation.

The PM will, thereafter, proceed to Abu Dhabi on 15 July. He will hold talks with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi.

The India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has been steadily strengthening and the PM’s visit will be an opportunity to identify ways to take this forward in various domains such as energy, education, healthcare, food security, fintech, defence and culture. It will also be an opportunity to discuss cooperation on global issues, particularly in the context of UAE’s Presidency of COP-28 of the UNFCCC and India’s G-20 Presidency in which UAE is a Special Invitee.