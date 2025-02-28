PM Modi to virtually address post-budget webinar on ‘Agriculture and Rural Prosperity’ on Saturday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address a post-budget webinar on “Agriculture and Rural Prosperity” on Saturday.

This webinar aims to engage stakeholders in a focused discussion and strategise the effective implementation of the 2025 Budget announcements.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare is organising a day-long post-budget webinar on “Agriculture and Rural Prosperity” tomorrow. PM Modi will deliver the keynote address at 12:30 pm virtually. It will be joined by all the Union Ministers.

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan would present his views at 3:30 pm tomorrow.

The event, scheduled in the form of a webinar, will address key areas on agriculture growth and rural prosperity, ensuring a collaborative approach to realise the vision outlined in the budget, the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare said on Friday.

Besides, the event will also align key stakeholders, including private sector experts, industry representatives, and subject matter specialists, in the implementation of the 2025 Budget for “Agriculture and Rural Prosperity’ through structured, sub-theme-focused webinars.

The goal is to facilitate dialogue, gather insights, and ensure timely and coordinated actions toward achieving the set goals. It is scheduled to start at 10 am tomorrow and as many as seven to eight speakers will present their views on various subjects.