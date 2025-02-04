PM Modi to take holy dip in Mahakumbh tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit MahaKumbh Mela in Prayagraj on February 5. The PM will arrive at the Mahakumbh at around 11 am and will take a holy dip at the Sangam and offer prayers to River Ganga. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will accompany the prime minister.

According to officials, the PM will arrive in Prayagraj at 10 am and reach DPS helipad and from there. He will reach VIP Ghat at Sangam nose by Nishadraj Cruise.

The PM will also stay here for about an hour. During this time, he will bathe and then return.

Mela officials stated that the new proposed programme does not include the earlier schedule which included his visit to the State Pavilion and Netra Kumbh.

There is, however, no official confirmation whether PM will visit Akshayvat, Saraswati Koop and Bade Hanuman Mandir to offer prayers.

The prime minister last visited Prayagraj on December 13 when he inaugurated and launched multiple development projects worth around Rs 5,500 crore.

