PM Modi to release compendium of complete works of Tamil poet Subramania Bharati on Dec 11

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the compendium of complete works of great Tamil poet and freedom fighter Subramania Bharati on December 11 at his official residence here.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Modi will release the compendium of complete works of Bharati at around 1 pm, at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg.

Subramania Bharati’s writings instilled patriotism in people, brought the essence of Indian culture and spiritual heritage of the country to the masses in a language that people can relate to.

The 23-volume set compendium of his complete works has been compiled and edited by Seeni Viswanathan and published by Alliance Publishers. It contains details of the editions, explanations, documents, background information and philosophical presentation, among others, of the writings of Subramania Bharati.