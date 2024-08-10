PM Modi to release 109 high yielding, climate resilient, biofortified varieties of crops

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release 109 high yielding, climate resilient and biofortified varieties of crops on Sunday at India Agricultural Research Institute here and will also interact with the farmers and scientists on the occasion.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Prime Minister Modi will release 109 varieties of 61 crops which will include 34 field crops and 27 horticultural crops.

Among the field crops, seeds of various cereals including millets, forage crops, oilseeds, pulses, sugarcane, cotton, fibre and other potential crops will be released.

Among the horticultural crops, different varieties of fruits, vegetable crops, plantation crops, tuber crops, spices, flowers and medicinal crops will be released.

The Prime Minister has always encouraged sustainable farming and adoption of climate resilient methodologies.

He has also emphasised on promoting the biofortified varieties of crops by linking them with the several government programmes like Mid-Day Meal, Anganwadi, etc, to make India free from malnutrition.

The Prime Minister has stressed that these steps will ensure good income for the farmers along with opening new avenues of entrepreneurship for them.

“This step of release of 109 high yielding varieties is yet another step in this direction,” the PMO said.