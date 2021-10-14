PM Modi to perform Bhoomi Poojan of Hostel Phase-1 built by Saurashtra Patel Seva Samaj today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform the Bhoomi Poojan ceremony of Hostel Phase-1 (Boys’ Hostel), constructed by Saurashtra Patel Seva Samaj in Surat on 15th October at 11 AM via video conferencing.

Hostel building has residential facilities for around 1500 students. It also contains an auditorium and a dedicated library for the students. Construction of Hostel Phase-II to accommodate around 500 girls will start from next year.

About Saurashtra Patel Seva Samaj

It is a registered trust established in 1983 whose main objective is educational and social transformation of weaker sections of the society. It helps in preparing students for various competitive exams and also provides them with a platform for entrepreneurship & skill development.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel will also be present during the event.