PM Modi to participate in Quad Summit in Sydney on 24 May

Australia will host the Quad Leaders’ Summit in Sydney on 24 May, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced on Thursday.

It will be the first time Australia will host the summit that will see the participation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and US President Joe Biden along with the Australian leader. It will be the third in-person summit of the four-nation grouping which China argues is aimed at countering its growing influence in the Indo-Pacific.

”The (Australian) Prime Minister looks forward to welcoming his Quad counterparts to Australia for the summit. These visits build on the meetings the Prime Minister has already had with Prime Minister Modi, Prime Minister Kishida and President Biden,” a press release from the Australian leader’s office said.

The Quad is a diplomatic partnership of four countries committed to promoting stability, resilience and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific. Australia, India, Japan and the US share a vision for a region that is governed by accepted rules and norms, where everyone can cooperate, trade and thrive.

In Sydney, the Quad leaders are expected to discuss how the grouping can work alongside partners and regional groupings, foremost ASEAN and the Pacific Islands Forum, to strengthen cooperation and shape the region.

According to the Australian prime minister, ”Quad partners are deeply invested in the success of the Indo-Pacific. Leveraging our collective strengths helps Australia advance its interests and more effectively respond to the region’s needs. We are always better off when we act together with our close friends and partners.”

He said, ”The Quad is committed to supporting an open, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific that is respectful of sovereignty and ensures security and growth for all. I look forward to discussing with Quad Leaders how we – alongside important regional institutions, such as ASEAN, the Pacific Islands Forum, the Indian Ocean Rim Association and our regional partners – can shape the Indo-Pacific region we all want to live in.”