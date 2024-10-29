PM Modi to launch, inaugurate multiple health sector projects worth over Rs 12,850 cr today

On the occasion of Dhanvantari Jayanti and 9th Ayurveda Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch, inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects related to the health sector worth around Rs 12,850 crore on Tuesday at the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) in the national capital.

As a major addition to the flagship scheme Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY), the Prime Minister will launch the expansion of health coverage to all senior citizens aged 70 years and above, the Prime Minister’s Office stated in a press release.

This will further help in providing health coverage to all senior citizens regardless of their income

It has been the constant endeavour of the Prime Minister to provide quality healthcare services all across the country, the release added.

In a major boost to healthcare infrastructure, PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple healthcare institutions.

PM Modi will inaugurate Phase II of India’s First All India Institute of Ayurveda. It includes a Panchakarma hospital, an Ayurvedic pharmacy for drug manufacturing, a sports medicine unit, a central library, an IT and start-ups incubation centre and a 500-seat auditorium among others.

He will also inaugurate three medical colleges at Mandsaur, Neemuch and Seoni in Madhya Pradesh.

Further, he will inaugurate facility and service extensions at various AIIMS in Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh, Kalyani in West Bengal, Patna in Bihar, Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, Guwahati in Assam and in New Delhi, which will also include a Jan Aushadhi Kendra, the release added.

Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate a Super Speciality Block in Government Medical College at Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh and a Critical Care Block in Bargarh, Odisha.

He is also scheduled to lay the foundation stone of five Nursing Colleges in Shivpuri, Ratlam, Khandwa, Rajgarh and Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh; 21 Critical Care Blocks at Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Manipur, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan under Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM), and several facilities and service extensions at AIIMS in New Delhi and in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh.

Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate an ESIC Hospital at Indore in Madhya Pradesh and lay the foundation stone for ESIC hospitals at Faridabad in Haryana, Bommasandra and Narasapur in Karnataka, Indore in Madhya Pradesh, Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, and Atchutapuram in Andhra Pradesh. These projects will bring healthcare benefits to around 55 lakh ESI beneficiaries.

PM Modi has been a strong proponent of expanding the usage of technology to enhance service delivery across sectors, the release stated.

In an innovative usage of drone technology to enhance service delivery to make healthcare more accessible, he will launch drone services at 11 Tertiary Healthcare Institutions.

These include AIIMS Rishikesh in Uttarakhand, AIIMS Bibinagar in Telangana, AIIMS Guwahati in Assam, AIIMS Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, AIIMS Jodhpur in Rajasthan, AIIMS Patna in Bihar, AIIMS Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh, AIIMS Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh, AIIMS Raipur in Chhattisgarh, AIIMS Mangalagiri in Andhra Pradesh and RIMS Imphal in Manipur.

He will also launch Helicopter Emergency Medical Services from AIIMS Rishikesh, which will help deliver speedy medical care. The Prime Minister will launch the U-WIN portal.

It will benefit pregnant women and infants by fully digitalizing the vaccination process. It will ensure timely administration of life-saving vaccines to pregnant women and children (from birth to 16 years) against 12 vaccine-preventable diseases, the release added.

Prime Minister will also launch a nationwide campaign, “Desh Ka Prakriti Parikshan Abhiyan,” that aims to raise health awareness among the citizens.

He will also launch the State-specific Action Plan on Climate Change and Human Health for each state and UT which will lay out adaptation strategies towards developing climate-resilient healthcare services among others.