Logo

Logo

# India

PM Modi to inaugurate World Food India 2023 today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate ‘World Food India 2023’ which is the second edition of the Mega food event, The event will be inaugurated at 10 am in Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan in the nation capital.

SNS | New Delhi | November 3, 2023 7:20 am

PM Modi to inaugurate World Food India 2023 today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (photo/ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate ‘World Food India 2023’ which is the second edition of the Mega food event, The event will be inaugurated at 10 am in Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan in the nation capital.
The main focus of this event is to strengthen Self Help Groups, the Prime Minister will expend seed capital assistance for over one lakh SHG members.

“This support will help SHGs gain better price realisation in the market through improved packaging and quality manufacturing,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in an official statement.

As part of World Food India 2023 Prime Minister will also inaugurate ‘Food Street’ which will feature regional cuisines and royal culinary heritage, and there will be participation of over 200 chefs who will present traditional Indian cuisine, making it a unique culinary experience.
The event aims to showcase India as the ‘food basket of the world’ and celebrate 2023 as the International Year of Millets.

Advertisement

This event will furnish a networking and business platform for government bodies, industry professionals, farmers, entrepreneurs and other stakeholders to engage in discussions, establish partnerships, and explore investment opportunities in the agri-food sector. CEOs roundtables will take place with a focus on investment and Ease of Doing Business.
Various pavilions will be set up to showcase the innovation and strength of the Indian food processing industry.

Focusing on various aspects of the food processing industry, the event will host 48 sessions, with a emphasis on financial empowerment, quality assurance and innovations in machinery and technology.

This event will also host participants from over 80 countries, including CEOs of prominent food processing companies. It will also feature a Reverse Buyer Seller Meet, with over 1200 overseas buyers from more than 80 countries.
The Netherlands will serve as the partner country, while Japan will be the event’s focus country.

Advertisement

Related posts

# Opinion

Fiscal decentralisation key to balanced growth

Urbanisation in India is progressing at an unprecedented pace, creating an urgent need to address the challenges that accompany it. The cities are growing, infrastructure is inadequate, and public services are under immense stress.

# Opinion

Road perils

India’s roads have long been a hub of bustling activity, connecting cities, towns, and villages across the vast nation. Yet, with the release of the annual report by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on road accidents in 2022, we are confronted with some alarming statistics that paint a bleak picture of road safety in the country.

# Opinion

Art and Nationality

‘We have a combination of perfect refinement with great creative imagination. Bharat Mata stands on the green earth. Behind her is the blue sky. Beneath the exquisite little feet is a curved line of four misty white lotuses. She has the four arms that always, to Indian thinking, indicate the divine power. Her sari is severe, even to puritanism, in its enfolding lines. And behind the noble sincerity of eyes and brow we are awed by the presence of the broad white halo. Shiksha DikshaAnna Bastra the four gifts of the Motherland to her children, she offers in her four hands,‘ wrote Sister Nivedita