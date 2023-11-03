PM Modi to inaugurate World Food India 2023 today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate ‘World Food India 2023’ which is the second edition of the Mega food event, The event will be inaugurated at 10 am in Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan in the nation capital.

The main focus of this event is to strengthen Self Help Groups, the Prime Minister will expend seed capital assistance for over one lakh SHG members.

“This support will help SHGs gain better price realisation in the market through improved packaging and quality manufacturing,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in an official statement.

As part of World Food India 2023 Prime Minister will also inaugurate ‘Food Street’ which will feature regional cuisines and royal culinary heritage, and there will be participation of over 200 chefs who will present traditional Indian cuisine, making it a unique culinary experience.

The event aims to showcase India as the ‘food basket of the world’ and celebrate 2023 as the International Year of Millets.

This event will furnish a networking and business platform for government bodies, industry professionals, farmers, entrepreneurs and other stakeholders to engage in discussions, establish partnerships, and explore investment opportunities in the agri-food sector. CEOs roundtables will take place with a focus on investment and Ease of Doing Business.

Various pavilions will be set up to showcase the innovation and strength of the Indian food processing industry.

Focusing on various aspects of the food processing industry, the event will host 48 sessions, with a emphasis on financial empowerment, quality assurance and innovations in machinery and technology.

This event will also host participants from over 80 countries, including CEOs of prominent food processing companies. It will also feature a Reverse Buyer Seller Meet, with over 1200 overseas buyers from more than 80 countries.

The Netherlands will serve as the partner country, while Japan will be the event’s focus country.