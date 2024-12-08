PM Modi to inaugurate ‘Rising Rajasthan’ summit in Jaipur on Dec 9

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit 2024 in Jaipur on December 9.

As the Chief Guest, PM Modi will deliver the inaugural address at the summit, which will be hosted at the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre (JECC). The event will see participation from over 5,000 dignitaries, including leading industrialists, diplomats, trade representatives, and investors from around the globe.

The inaugural ceremony will begin with a welcome address by Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, who will outline the state’s development agenda and ambitious goal of doubling its economy to $350 billion within five years.

The three-day event will witness the participation of 32 countries, including 17 as ‘Partner Countries.’ Esteemed industrialists such as Kumar Mangalam Birla, Anil Agarwal, Gautam Adani, Anand Mahindra, Sanjiv Puri, and Ajay S. Shriram will attend the summit. Diplomats, including Ambassador of Japan Keiichi Ono, will also grace the occasion.

The summit has already seen an impressive start, with MoUs worth ₹30 lakh crore signed ahead of the event. This remarkable achievement underscores Rajasthan’s position as a preferred investment destination.

Key sessions will promote bilateral cooperation between Rajasthan and participating nations, with eight focused ‘Country Sessions’ planned for deeper engagement. Partner countries include Japan, Denmark, South Korea, Singapore, Switzerland, and Spain, among others, while non-partner participants hail from countries like the US, UK, Germany, and Australia.

The summit will spotlight 12 key sectors through thematic sessions, including women entrepreneurship; sustainable energy and mining; water management; healthcare and startups; and education and infrastructure.

These discussions will explore Rajasthan’s commitment to leveraging innovation, sustainability, and inclusivity to drive growth.

There will be a Pravasi Rajasthani Conclave held on December 10 which aims to connect Rajasthanis living abroad, fostering a sense of community and exploring collaborative opportunities with the state.

The MSME Conclave will be held on December 11 in which MSME entrepreneurs, policymakers, and industry experts will address sectoral challenges and emerging opportunities.

The ‘Rising Rajasthan’ Global Investment Summit 2024 promises to be a landmark event, positioning Rajasthan as a global hub for investment, innovation, and sustainable development. With a rich lineup of activities and influential attendees, the summit is set to accelerate the state’s journey toward economic transformation.