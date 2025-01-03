PM Modi to inaugurate Grameen Bharat Mahotsav 2025 in Delhi on Jan 4

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Grameen Bharat Mahotsav 2025 on Saturday at Bharat Mandapam here. According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Modi will also address the gathering on the occasion.

The Mahotsav, a celebration of Rural India’s entrepreneurial spirit and cultural heritage, will be held from January 4 to 9 with the theme ‘Building a Resilient Rural India for a Viksit Bharat 2047’.

Advertisement

The Mahotsav, through various discussions, workshops and masterclasses, aims to enhance rural infrastructure, create self-reliant economies, and foster innovation within rural communities. Its objectives include promoting economic stability and financial security among rural populations, with a special focus on North-East India, by addressing financial inclusion and supporting sustainable agricultural practices.

Advertisement

A significant focus of the Mahotsav will be empowerment of rural women through entrepreneurship; bringing together government officials, thought leaders, rural entrepreneurs, artisans and stakeholders from diverse sectors to build a roadmap for collaborative and collective rural transformation; encouraging discussions around leveraging technology and innovative practices to enhance rural livelihoods; and showcasing India’s rich cultural heritage through vibrant performances and exhibitions.