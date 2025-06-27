PM Modi to inaugurate centenary celebrations of Acharya Vidyanand Ji Maharaj on Saturday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the centenary celebrations of Acharya Vidyanand Ji Maharaj, a revered Jain spiritual leader and social reformer, on Saturday at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

The ceremony will begin at 11 am, and the Prime Minister will address the gathering on the occasion.

Advertisement

“The programme will mark the formal commencement of a year-long national tribute, being organised by the Government of India, in collaboration with Bhagwan Mahaveer Ahimsa Bharti Trust to honour the 100th birth anniversary of Acharya Vidyanand Ji Maharaj, a revered Jain spiritual leader and social reformer,” a release from the Prime Minister’s office said on Friday.

Advertisement

The celebrations will feature cultural, literary, educational, and spiritual initiatives across the country, highlighting Acharya Vidyanand Ji Maharaj’s life, legacy, and message.

Acharya Vidyanand Ji Maharaj authored over 50 works on Jain philosophy and ethics and played a crucial role in restoring and reviving ancient Jain temples across India.

He played an instrumental role in the restoration and revival of ancient Jain temples across India and worked for education, especially in Prakrit, Jain philosophy, and classical languages.