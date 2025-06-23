PM Modi to inaugurate centenary celebration of Mahatma Gandhi-Narayana Guru historic dialogue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the centenary celebration of the historic conversation between Sree Narayana Guru and Mahatma Gandhi on Tuesday, at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, a release from his office said on Monday.

The historic conversation, that took place at Sivagiri Mutt on 12 March 1925 during Mahatma Gandhi’s visit, had centered around Vaikom Satyagraha, religious conversions, non-violence, abolition of untouchability, attainment of salvation and the uplift of the downtrodden among others.

The celebration, organized by Sree Narayana Dharma Sanghom Trust, will bring together spiritual leaders and members to reflect on the visionary dialogue that continues to shape India’s social and moral fabric, the release said.

“It stands as a powerful tribute to the shared vision of social justice, unity, and spiritual harmony championed by both Sree Narayana Guru and Mahatma Gandhi,” said media reports quoting the Trust spokesperson.

During the event, PM Modi will also address the gathering, highlighting the significance of the conversation between two of India’s greatest spiritual and moral leaders.

