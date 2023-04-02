PM Modi to flag off Vande Bharat train in Hyderabad on April 8

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Hyderabad on April 8 to flag off another Vande Bharat train between Secunderabad and Tirupati, and will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for a host of infrastructure projects including modernisation of Secunderabad railway station.

The Prime Minister had postponed his visit scheduled on January 19 and instead opted for virtually flagging off the first Vande Bharat train between two Telugu states as a Sankranti gift on January 15.

The Vande Bharat train will take 8:30 hours to reach Tirupati whereas other trains take over 11 hours to cover the distance between Secunderabad and Tirupati.

The train will halt at Nalgonda, Guntur, Ongole and Nellore although the inaugural train will halt at more stations to offer people the experience of Vande Bharat.