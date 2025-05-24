PM Modi to chair key meet of NDA CMs on Sunday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to chair a crucial high-level meeting of Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers from BJP-led NDA-ruled states on Sunday in the national capital.

The key discussions in the interaction will focus on ‘Operation Sindoor’ and present political situation in the country, sources said.

The meeting is being seen as a coordinated attempt to reinforce the NDA government’s stance on national security and send a unified message after India’s counter-terror operation across the border.

The key NDA Chief Ministers’ conclave, will see participation from 21 Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers from BJP-led NDA-ruled states , top BJP leaders and Union Ministers, including J. P. Nadda, Rajnath Singh, and Amit Shah, among others.

According to sources, the agenda of the conclave is expected to include a review of governance and development work in NDA-ruled states, updates on Operation Sindoor, caste census implementation and impact, action plans against Naxalism, strategy for upcoming Bihar Assembly elections in 2025 and focus on Bihar Elections and migrant voter participation.

One of the central discussions will revolve around strategising for the Bihar Assembly elections, with a likely emphasis on mobilising Bihar migrants and strengthening ground-level coordination, among others.

According to senior party sources, four to five key proposals are likely to be presented during the meeting, aiming to boost coordination and performance in critical regions, particularly Bihar.

This high-level meeting comes at a time when PM Modi is set to visit Bihar after the launch of Operation Sindoor and as political activity intensifies ahead of the 2025 Assembly polls.

“A meeting has been convened to brief the leaders about India’s strike on terror camps in Pakistan, Operation Sindoor and understanding on cessation of hostilities. All the Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers have been invited for the meeting. This will give a strong message in terms of national security,” a source familiar with the matter told a news agency.