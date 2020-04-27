Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday appreciated the Delhi Police for their exceptional way to thank the Sikh community for helping the needy during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

To express the same, PM Modi on his Twitter account said, “Our Gurudwaras have been doing exceptional work in serving people. Their compassion is appreciable.”

Good gesture by the @DelhiPolice. Our Gurudwaras have been doing exceptional work in serving people. Their compassion is appreciable. https://t.co/hdTn6vDFtj — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 27, 2020

To pay homage to the exceptional services and commitment to humanity in these trying times, a special team of the Delhi Police on Monday performed a “Parikrama ” around Bangla Sahib Gurudwara in New Delhi in police cars and bikes with the sound of sirens echoing in the vicinity of the holy structure.

During the lockdown, Gurudwaras are distributing ‘langar’ to masses and accommodating the Health Care Workers by DSGMC in various Gurdwaras. It has been more than a month that people are under lockdown and Gurudwaras are believed to be feeding around 1 lakh people daily.

It is on record that irrespective of the situation and circumstances, the Gurudwaras and the Sikh community have always come forward to help the needy in numerous ways.