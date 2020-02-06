Reacting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech in Lok Sabha on Thursday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that PM Modi is distracting the country from core issues and is silent on the issue of unemployment.

Gandhi’s remarks came while speaking to the media outside the Lok Sabha where he said, “PM Modi’s style is to distract the country from core issues. He talks of Congress, Jawaharlal Nehru, Pakistan, etc but not of core issues.”

He reiterated his attack on the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s longest speech during the budget presentation by saying, “The biggest issue today is unemployment and jobs, we asked PM many times, but he did not say a word on this. Earlier, the Finance Minister gave a long speech but she also did not say a word on it.”

Alleging PM Modi of speaking on “unnecessary” issues, he said, “The PM is distracting people from real issues by talking about Jawaharlal Nehru, Pakistan and Bangladesh.”

“The government is not concerned about economic issues impacting the country,” he added.

On Wednesday, during an election campaigning in Delhi for the upcoming Assembly polls, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had said the agitated youth will cane PM Modi within six months.

PM Modi took it to the Parliament while replying to the motion of thanks to the President’s speech and said he will prepare his back to get it strong by doing regular “Surya Namaskar” in these six months for the canning by the youth.

He also attacked Rahul Gandhi in the Parliament in a veiled manner when the Congress leader intervened in his speech. “For some people, tubelight takes time,” he said.

“The atmosphere in India has changed in the last five years. Brotherhood and peace have vanished from society. Many of you will say that this happened due to Modi, the RSS and the BJP,” Rahul Gandhi had said during a public rally.

He had also alleged the BJP government at centre as well as AAP government in Delhi for remaining silent on the issue of unemployment.

“Their politics is of hatred and if they provide employment to you, then their politics will end,” he said.